Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,061,000 after acquiring an additional 350,836 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.56. 7,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,060. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

