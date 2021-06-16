Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 213 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $36.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,358.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,044. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $787.50 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,184.99. The firm has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

