Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,675 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after acquiring an additional 876,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after acquiring an additional 686,854 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.17. 93,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.64. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

