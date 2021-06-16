Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 7.3% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.89. 93,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,505. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $193.93 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

