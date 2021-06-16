Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $445.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.64.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,951.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.90. The company had a trading volume of 94,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $457.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.07.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.