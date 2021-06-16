Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

Shares of CHTR traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $682.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,068. The company has a 50-day moving average of $670.58. The company has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

