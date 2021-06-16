Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

ADPT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.24. 12,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,183.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,058 shares of company stock worth $5,353,709. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

