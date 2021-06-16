CKW Financial Group Has $38.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CKW Financial Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $38,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,213,000 after buying an additional 89,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.70. 113,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

