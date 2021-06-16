Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Xylem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $116.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,122. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.23. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

