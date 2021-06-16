Robbins Farley LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Robbins Farley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 2.2% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

NYSE:STZ traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,042. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

