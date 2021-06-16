Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 92.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,779 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2,497.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XPEV shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 337,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,458,330. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.20.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

