Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,164,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,868,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of General Electric worth $1,236,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 1,099,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,050,500. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

