$0.44 EPS Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.85. 13,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,031. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $898.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,675 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

