Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives GBX 113.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON:MARS traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 91.20 ($1.19). The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,709. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £602.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.36.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

