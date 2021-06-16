Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,978 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.28% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $222,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WAL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.01. 5,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.