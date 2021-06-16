Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Down 40.9% in May

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the May 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Telenor ASA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 67,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,482. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

TELNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

