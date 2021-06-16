Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the May 13th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOMY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. 100,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52. Tokio Marine has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tokio Marine will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.