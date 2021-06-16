Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,056,200 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 13th total of 2,819,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,281.0 days.

SVKEF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$12.95 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

