POA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $149,649.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. POA has a market cap of $10.34 million and $149,649.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,581,773 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
