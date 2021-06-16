ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $956,132.00 and $62,669.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00143960 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00180391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.00945787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,002.56 or 1.00175074 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. Zr?2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

