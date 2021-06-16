Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the quarter. The Hershey makes up 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.81% of The Hershey worth $265,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.42. 13,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

