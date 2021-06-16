iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 138,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

