58,695 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 58,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,290,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,956,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 559.0% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 121,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,751. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76.

