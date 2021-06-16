Analysts Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post sales of $21.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $73.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $81.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $112.43 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 512,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,897,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 5.03. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

