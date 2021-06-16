Short Interest in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Drops By 39.5%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMHC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 15,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,878. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 451.4% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 427,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 349,799 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 359.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 143.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 166,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

