Short Interest in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Drops By 39.5%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AMHC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 15,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,878. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36.
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.
