Trias Token (new) Achieves Market Cap of $9.95 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for $6.22 or 0.00015984 BTC on major exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $9.95 million and $4.48 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

