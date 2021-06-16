Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $60.37 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Oxen has a market cap of $60.37 million and approximately $73,607.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,901.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.38 or 0.06242394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.01 or 0.01557816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00433832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00145692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.14 or 0.00694421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.40 or 0.00422610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006565 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041571 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,501,173 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

