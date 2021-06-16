Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Trimmed by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.5159 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

