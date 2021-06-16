CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. CAE posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $31.67. 4,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -264.89, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CAE by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after purchasing an additional 496,170 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 443,813 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

