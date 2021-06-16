Bao Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $894,581.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and $894,581.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00059681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00143203 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00180879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.49 or 0.00949806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,781.81 or 0.99692546 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

