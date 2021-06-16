Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Increases By 53.8%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 904,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. 7,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.86 million and a PE ratio of -11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.64. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,077.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after buying an additional 797,152 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

