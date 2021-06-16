BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.120-6.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.02 billion-6.25 billion.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.16. 17,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.85. BRP has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

