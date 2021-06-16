Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 686,700 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the May 13th total of 917,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,466,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BNDX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. 37,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,687. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

