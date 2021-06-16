Carlson Capital L P Increases Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 465.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,786 shares during the quarter. CoreLogic accounts for 2.4% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P owned 1.09% of CoreLogic worth $63,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in CoreLogic by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CLGX stock remained flat at $$80.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
CoreLogic Profile
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
