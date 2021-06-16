Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 680,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,438 shares during the period. Generac makes up 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $222,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $368.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.