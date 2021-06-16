Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $162.29 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,595 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $162,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Synopsys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synopsys by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,997,000 after acquiring an additional 218,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

SNPS traded down $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.68. 14,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.17. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.22 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.