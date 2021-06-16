Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $142,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

SXT stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.65. 1,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,525. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

