iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.95. 509,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,254,129. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75.

