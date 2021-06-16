Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,535,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,889 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 12.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $382,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in JD.com by 1,370.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,223,000 after acquiring an additional 194,943 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 558,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in JD.com by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.08. 547,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,218,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.94 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.
JD.com Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
