Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,535,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,889 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 12.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $382,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in JD.com by 1,370.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,223,000 after acquiring an additional 194,943 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 558,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in JD.com by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.08. 547,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,218,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.94 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

