Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 25,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.19. 131,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

