American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,956,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $161.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

