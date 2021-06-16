Haverford Trust Co. Has $1.12 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.44, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

