CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 452.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 253,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

