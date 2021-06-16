Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,888. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $446.13. 7,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,725. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

