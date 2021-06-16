Aggreko (LON:AGK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 863.54 ($11.28). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 862 ($11.26), with a volume of 276,560 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 552 ($7.21).

Get Aggreko alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 863.87.

In related news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

About Aggreko (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.