Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.60. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$13.33, with a volume of 598,278 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

