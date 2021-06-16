Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.83. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 78,566 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.