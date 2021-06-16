Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,174 ($41.47). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,078 ($40.21), with a volume of 394,533 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,761.11 ($36.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The firm has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,187.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

