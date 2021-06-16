Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.30). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 175.70 ($2.30), with a volume of 577,281 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.85. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.92.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

