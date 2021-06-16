Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:PSCF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.37. 8,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

